City Council Fails to Override Henry Veto

(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A standoff between city councilors and Mayor Tom Henry ended Tuesday evening after members could not muster the two-thirds vote override Henry’s previous veto.

Council members voted earlier this month to impose term limits on the mayor’s appointees to boards and commissions. On July 17, Henry vetoed the plan calling council’s move “legislative overreach.”

Under state law, mayors and city councils have the power to appoint people to municipal boards and commissions. The law does not include term limits, though Fort Wayne City Council has elected to place term limits on its appointees.

