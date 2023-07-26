Brother reacts to 32-year sentence for Steuben County crash that killed sister and brother-in-law, injured two of their children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Finding the right words is something Heath Perrine has struggled with lot lately. Perrine was among the many who gave victim impact statements at the sentencing for Donald Squires-the man who pled guilty to hitting and killing his sister and brother-in-law.

33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband, 43-year-old Lonnie Bright, died from his injuries three days later.

“They were just happy people. They were loving people. They would help anyone,” Perrine said.

The couple’s children, 5-year-old Journey Bright, and 3-month-old child Granger Bright, were both in the car at the time. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries. Journey, nearly died, and was left with life-long effects from the crash.

“I pleaded with the judge to put him in prison for the rest of his life, just as he had placed my niece in a physical and mental prison the rest of her life with her condition.”

Squires was handed 32 years in prison in the case. It’s a sentence that Squires says won’t bring back the two lives close to him that were taken far too soon.

“I don’t think any amount of years is enough. Unfortunately he took the lives of two people who were amazing.”

Amazing was among some of the words a loving brother used to describe two people taken from his life.

“They were whole-heartedly good people. They were family-oriented and they created a strong family bond that I think is gonna be missed for a very long time.”

The family does have a GoFundMe set up to help pay for expenses created by the crash. Anyone wishing to give back to the family can find a link to the page here.

