Beekeeping restrictions in city limits lifted

By Andy Newman and Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Beekeepers in Fort Wayne are “buzzing” about Tuesday’s city council decision.

For years, Fort Wayne beekeepers’ aspirations have been boxed in by a city ordinance, but Tuesday, bee enthusiasts got some sweet news.

One beekeeper, Mike Miller, has been beekeeping since 1962, and during those six decades, his passion has not flown away.

Miller isn’t alone in his love for those little devils: there is a hive of enthusiasts from in and around Fort Wayne who have boxes populated by more than 100,000 bees.

For those in the city limits, a maximum of two bee boxes have been the most one could have due to an ordinance the city council now feels is not their business.

That restriction was lifted as of Tuesday night.

With a new era of beekeeping in Fort Wayne, Miller says to people who might be interested in starting their own collection to have the help of someone with experience and that “beekeeping is not easy, but it’s very rewarding.”

