Warsaw barbershop features three generations of barbers

John Conley Sr. started 'The Shop' nearly six decades ago. Now, 55 years later, his son, John...
John Conley Sr. started ‘The Shop’ nearly six decades ago. Now, 55 years later, his son, John Conley Jr., and grandson, Ethyn Bradley, work to perfect their own craft--standing just a few feet from their dad and grandpa.(WPTA Staff)
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - In the town of Warsaw, you’ll find a barber shop with three men who have more in common than just a passion for cutting hair. It’s a family run business that features three generations of barbers.

John Conley Sr. started ‘The Shop’ nearly six decades ago. Now, 55 years later, his son, John Conley Jr., and grandson, Ethyn Bradley, work to perfect their own craft--standing just a few feet from their dad and granpda.

“Figured I watched him do it for so many years, I’m like hey let’s give it a shot,” Conley Jr. said.

The barber of 26 years gave up the dream of being a pilot, and instead decided to stick with the family business.

“I mean just from being a kid growing up,” Conley Jr said. “Sitting on the couch at the old barber shop. It wasn’t my original dream.”

A business that’s called Warsaw home, now moves to a more permanent location.

“We’ve rented actually for the last 55 years, so we finally own a building and it’s nice to call this place home,” Conley Jr. said.\

A fitting new place for a job where family comes to work. “I mean it’s family right? We have a type of relationship professionally that we trust each other, and its good,” Conley Jr. said. And customers continue to trust this trio of barbers out at ‘The Shop.’

You can schedule an appointment at the shop by clicking here.

