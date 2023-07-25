Volunteers, staff pack bookbags for FWCS students in need

21Alive News at 5
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The start of another school lingers over students of Fort Wayne Community Schools, and teachers and volunteers spent Monday morning packing backpacks with essential school supplies.

It is all for students whose parents cannot afford what is needed or the start of the school year.

Officials say about 500 bags were filled Monday.

Shonda Lay-Ankenbruck from FWCS says since the COVID-19 pandemic, it set a lot of families back, and it is the district’s goal to ensure each student is successful in their educational journies.

If you or anyone else need help, officials ask you to call the counselor at your child’s school.

FWCS students return to class on Aug. 10. Registration starts Friday, July 28.

