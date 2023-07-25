Tips on staying hydrated in the heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the increase in temperatures, we talked to experts about ways to stay hydrated through the hot days.

Water is the obvious way to stay hydrated, but there are also other things you need to know, like consuming electrolytes can help.

Nurse Practitioner, Kaylee Casper, works at Lutheran Medical Office in Auburn and she says that extra electrolytes are good for you, but make sure you are looking at the labels and checking the sugar content as well.

“Avoiding alcohol, sugary drinks and caffeine are the best ways to stay hydrated because all of the extra sugar, sweets and sodium can remove water from our tissue,” says Casper.

It’s also important to not drink too much water at once. The best way to avoid that is by drinking consistently throughout the day.

If you want to exercise or go out into the heat, Huntington University Assistant Professor of Exercise Science, Josh Watson, says to keep this in mind.

“Pay attention to something like your body weight. The more weight you lose while exercising, the more fluid you need to consume afterward,” says Watson.

Also, make sure you’re drinking before, during and after your outdoor activity.

Symptoms of dehydration include fatigue, headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps and not going to the bathroom regularly.

If you start feeling these symptoms the best cure is to take a break, get some shade or air conditioning and drink water slowly.

