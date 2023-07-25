Three semis crash, closing southbound I-69 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Grant County Tuesday morning, snarling traffic.

Police say three semis crashed in the southbound lanes of I-69, between E 200 N and S.R. 18. in Marion, around 9:30 a.m. One semi has overturned, but police have no further information on the crash.

They say the southbound lanes in the area will be closed for the next three hours.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.