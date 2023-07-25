“This is something you don’t want to mess with”: Fort Wayne veterinarian warns against dangers of heat

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’re feeling hot over the next few days as temperatures soar into the high 80s and 90s, your pets will also be feeling the heat.

“This is something you dont want to mess with,” Fort Wayne veterinarian Dr. Ericka Bates said. “This is very serious. They can die from it if they don’t get treated.”

There are a few signs your pets, especially dogs, are overheating. Some tell-tale signs include panting, red gums or even your pet moving to cooler flooring like tile or concrete are all signs your pet may be overheating which can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion just like in humans.

Dr. Bates says you can place your pets near a cool far or cool off their paws with water or a wet towel, but not to fully submerge them in water if they show signs of overheating. It can shock their system.

