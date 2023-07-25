Tell Julian: A Visit to Clean Eatz

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Healthy, convenient, and affordable.

That is the motto at Clean Eatz on Illinois road.

The business has only been open for 6 months, but owner Mike Barnett says so far, the feedback has been amazing.

“For us you know we’ve made a difference in a ton of people’s lives. And we’ve had a bunch of people already tell stories. Hey I’ve lost x amount of pounds or my blood pressure’s better, or my cholesterol is down, all just by changing your diet,” said Barnett.

In the Clean Eatz kitchen, you won’t find salt, sugar, butter or oil. The majority of meals incorporate lean proteins with lots of veggies.

Customers have plenty of options at Clean Eatz.

They can choose to sit and enjoy a meal in the cafe.

But many folks like to take advantage of the meal plan menu.

That’s 6 fresh meals and 1 pizza. And the menu changes weekly.

Just order online and the meals go straight from their fridge to yours!

You can also choose to Grab ‘N’ Go, no pre-ordering required!

Clean Eatz provides 50 different varieties of healthy, frozen meals.

We caught up with Stacy Hoeppner, who was doing a little shopping for the week. She loves the convenience of Clean Eatz.

“Being able to just grab from the freezer and pick out what I want and get breakfast, lunch, dinner, whatever I need for the next week has been perfect!”

To learn more about Clean Eatz or if you’d like to order from their menu, click here.

