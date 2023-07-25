How to stay cool with intense heat outside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Grueling heat is expected to hit 21Country this week and staying cool will be a tough task.

For some, it’s as simple as staying home in their air conditioning. But, sometimes, that AC can stop working.

“We get very busy this time of year,” Forest Gordon said. “Anytime the heat gets above 90, it gets a little crazy.”

Gordon works at Korte Does It All in Fort Wayne.

He says it’s common for AC units to break down in the summer and, lots of times, says it’s preventable by simply just checking your filter.

“That’s the most common thing and a lot of people don’t check that as often as they should,” Gordon.

Gordon understands some will have issues with their AC regardless.

He says contacting professionals is the best solution and adds their company typically responds to calls within a few hours.

“In my years here, I don’t remember putting anyone off until the next day even, but it’s always a possibility if it gets super crazy,” Gordon said.

But what if you don’t have AC in your home?

City officials say there’s a daily indoor day shelter at the Rescue Mission from 8am-4pm and add they will be announcing more locations later this week.

As obvious as it sounds, Tom Sivak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says one tip is more important than the rest.

“Make sure that you drink plenty of fluids, that starts now,” Sivak said. “Waiting to feel thirsty is not going to help, especially in high temperatures.”

For those with AC in their homes, Gordon has one last tip to keep in mind to prevent your unit from breaking down.

“Professional service is really the only way if you don’t know how to work on it yourself,” Gordon said. “I would highly recommend having your AC serviced every year before the season starts.”

FEMA has the following tips to stay safe when it’s hot outside:

Limit your time outdoors and stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can. Go to a public place like the library, museum or shopping mall if you don’t have A/C at home.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses.

Roughly 40% of unwanted heat buildup in our homes is through windows. Use awnings, curtains or other window coverings to keep the heat out and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, along with a hat and sunscreen when outdoors.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you. Older adults, individuals with chronic medical conditions and children are at greater risk from these dangerously high temperatures.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses. You can find a list here: Extreme Heat | Ready.gov . If you suspect heat stroke, call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

