GFL to pick up trash earlier Wednesday - Friday amid heat wave

(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne is giving residents a heads up that garbage and recycling collection will be coming earlier than normal later this week during the anticipated heat wave.

Leaders say GFL will be collecting trash and recycling at 5 a.m., rather than 6 a.m., Wednesday through Friday amid the extreme heat.

City leaders say you should put your garbage and recycling out the evening before your scheduled pick-up day.

