FWPD investigating after man found dead inside of car in Waynedale

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating after they say a man was found dead inside a car Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called around 5:45 to the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive on a report of a crash. They say a passing driver saw another car on the side of the road, believing it was involved in an accident.

Officers arrived and say they found the driver unconscious and not breathing. Police attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed between Ardmore and Smith for thru traffic for several hours as crews cleaned up the crash but has since reopened.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.

Lwr. Huntington Road crash
Lwr. Huntington Road crash(Staff)

