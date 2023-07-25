City of Fort Wayne, Salvation Army to open cooling centers Wednesday-Friday

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory lobby is used as a cooling center when temperatures in Fort Wayne soar.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Area leaders have announced options to help community members stay cool as a heat wave is expected to hit the area later this week.

21Alive’s First Alert weather team says First Alert Weather Days have been issued for extreme heat for Thursday and Friday as heat indices look to reach 100°+. They note that the hottest day of 2023 is forecast for this week.

READ MORE: FIRST ALERT: Storms Wednesday, heat Thursday and Friday

The City of Fort Wayne says the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, at 1100 S. Calhoun St. downtown, will be open to the public for a cooling center Wednesday through Friday. The conservatory’s cooling station can be used any time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

The Salvation Army will also open its doors for those wanting to cool off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St.

As always, The Rescue Mission has an indoor shelter open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, regardless of outside temps.

The hottest day of 2023 is in the forecast for this week as heat index values reach 100°+(WPTA)

