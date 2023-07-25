Allen County residents encouraged to preapre for mosquito season

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Health is encouraging residents to eliminate breeding sites for mosquitoes as mosquito season is upon the local area.

Health officials warn that the little “pests” are more dangerous than one may think, given that mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as the West Nile Virus, which can sometimes lead to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

The health department’s mosquito control program works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases.

Officials say there are a few simple things people can do to control local mosquito populations:

  • Empty flowerpots and other containers of standing water
  • Clean clogged gutters
  • Cover or recycle un-rimmed tires
  • Regularly clean swimming pools and/or tightly cover them
  • Ensure lids to the trash and recycling bins fit tightly
  • Regularly replace the water in birdbaths

Officials also urge people to cover any exposed skin by wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts.

