Allen County residents encouraged to preapre for mosquito season

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Department of Health is encouraging residents to eliminate breeding sites for mosquitoes as mosquito season is upon the local area.

Health officials warn that the little “pests” are more dangerous than one may think, given that mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as the West Nile Virus, which can sometimes lead to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

The health department’s mosquito control program works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases.

Officials say there are a few simple things people can do to control local mosquito populations:

Empty flowerpots and other containers of standing water

Clean clogged gutters

Cover or recycle un-rimmed tires

Regularly clean swimming pools and/or tightly cover them

Ensure lids to the trash and recycling bins fit tightly

Regularly replace the water in birdbaths

Officials also urge people to cover any exposed skin by wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts.

