Active death investigation involving single-car crash in Waynedale

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are at the scene of an active investigation.

Police have confirmed that the scene is part of a death investigation. Police told our crew they were called around 5:45 this morning at the intersection of Lower Huntington Road and Kruge Drive on a report of a crash, but say they are still unsure what caused the crash.

Police say an officer performed CPR on the man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Our crew at the scene saw an area of the road blocked off with police tape. Drivers are asked to avoid the area between Lower Huntington Road and Ardmore Avenue.

We are trying to learn more about what happened.

Lwr. Huntington Road crash
Lwr. Huntington Road crash(Staff)

Stay with 21Alive News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

