21Alive congratulates Linda Jackson on 35 years in broadcasting

The veteran journalist continues to serve as a trusted source for news and an engaged champion for our community
By Tom Powell and Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You have welcomed her into your home as a trusted source for news in Fort Wayne.  Now 21Alive’s Linda Jackson is celebrating 35 years in broadcasting.

Linda arrived early like she always does for our morning editorial meeting Tuesday, but she was in for a surprise.  The team was waiting to congratulate her on the milestone.

“Today’s newsroom surprise reminds me just how lucky I am to not only work with truly amazing people and learn from them every day but to also be a part of my community because Fort Wayne has been the best home I could ever imagine,” Linda says.

Linda first took an internship at NBC33 in Fort Wayne while at Indiana University. She began her broadcast journalism career in Fort Wayne as a producer and reporter before becoming an anchor. She has worked all shifts and served as a newsroom manager.

She currently co-anchors 21Alive News at 4 and 5. Linda also serves as our newsroom’s Executive Coach, mentoring members of the team with their on-air work.

“Linda is not only an incredible journalist and storyteller, but she is also a kindhearted steady leader,” 21Alive News Director Tom Powell says.  “We are lucky to have her on the air and in the newsroom guiding our team.”

Linda works with area non-profits and loves getting to meet people from our community.  She is also a 2022 Silver Circle inductee for the Great Lakes Emmy Region of the NATAS organization.

“I’m so grateful to adore and appreciate what I get to do every day this far into my career. I never take that for granted,” she says.

Linda is also a 2020 inductee into the Indiana Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame which is part of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

Before working with 21Alive, Linda was part of Fort Wayne’s NBC. She and several other members of Fort Wayne’s NBC News team received a 2018 Regional Emmy Award for best weekend newscast and their coverage of the April Tinsley Tragedy. The entire Fort Wayne’s NBC team received a 2018 Regional Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Linda has received several other industry awards from the Indiana News Photographers Association, Indiana Society of Professional Journalists, and the Indiana Associated Press. She was named INAP Best Reporter of 2018 for stories on the Fort Wayne opioid epidemic and how it plays out on the streets and in the courts, Peru, Indiana Youth Circus, and her feature “Happy Birthday Henry” about a young Riley Hospital patient from Fort Wayne.

She is a Poynter Institute honors graduate, a “Future 40″ award recipient from the Fort Wayne Business Journal, and a first-place Indiana Hospital and Health Association award-winner for her series, “A Gift for Peggy.” She also received a first-place award in 2005 from the INAP for “A Gift for Peggy.” Readers of the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette and “Whatzup” have voted Linda “Best TV Station Personality” several times.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

