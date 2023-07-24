The Temptations to perform at The Clyde Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More performances are coming to The Clyde Theatre, and a notable group is set to perform this weekend.

The Temptations are set to take the stage at The Clyde on Saturday night.

While the group has evolved over the years, the original member, Doctor Otis Williams, has continued to lead the group and carry the torch for the next generation of fans.

The group recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

To mark this milestone, the group is touring to promote their brand new album.

Tickets are still available and start at $59.50. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

