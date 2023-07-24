Spyro’s restaurant announces name change

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Spyro’s on West Jefferson Boulevard might look slightly different in the coming weeks.

The restaurant announced Saturday on its Facebook page that it will rebrand the location with its new name, “Breakfast Club II.”

Restaurant personnel says besides the restaurant’s name change, everything else, like the food, menu, and staff, will stay the same, and all the signs will change to reflect the rebranding.

They say the changes will be made over the next several weeks, and the website is also being changed due to the rebrand.

To access an online menu or hours, click here.

