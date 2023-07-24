Silver Alert canceled for 3-year-old Wabash girl

UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. Police say she was found safe in a cornfield following a three-hour search.

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) issued a Silver Alert Monday afternoon for a child they say is missing out of Wabash.

ISP leaders say its officers are searching for 3-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark. They say she was last seen in Wabash around noon on Monday, July 24, wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Call the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911 with information on her location.

