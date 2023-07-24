Silver Alert canceled for 3-year-old Wabash girl

(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: This alert has been canceled. Police say she was found safe in a cornfield following a three-hour search.

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) issued a Silver Alert Monday afternoon for a child they say is missing out of Wabash.

ISP leaders say its officers are searching for 3-year-old Evelyn Paige Clark. They say she was last seen in Wabash around noon on Monday, July 24, wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Call the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911 with information on her location.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I Do Bridal Boutique' announced on Facebook Friday the shop was permanently closed.
Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcycle crash in Paulding County leaves one man dead Saturday
Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue
Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue

Latest News

Andrea and Jones Pinuela say the vandalism started on Friday night when someone shot Jone's...
Huntington couple says vandals destroyed, stole pride flag two separate times
Science Central raising money to replace popular Giant Slide attraction
IDEM: Air quality alerts issued for Monday, Tuesday
Air quality alert
IDEM: Air quality alerts issued for Monday, Tuesday