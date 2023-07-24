Science Central raising money to replace popular Giant Slide attraction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is looking for donations to replace a beloved attraction.
Officials say that they are trying to raise $50,000, with $25,000 already raised.
They say all money raised during the campaign will go towards the replacement slide.
According to a new release, Science Central officials say the new slide will not have a minimum height requirement, and no staff members would need to be present.
The Giant Slide has been a staple of Science Central since it opened in 1995, and officials say safety concerns caused the attraction to close back in March.
Officials say they would like to meet their $50,000 goal by Aug. 28, the day the slide will be removed.
