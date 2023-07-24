Science Central raising money to replace popular Giant Slide attraction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is looking for donations to replace a beloved attraction.

Officials say that they are trying to raise $50,000, with $25,000 already raised.

They say all money raised during the campaign will go towards the replacement slide.

According to a new release, Science Central officials say the new slide will not have a minimum height requirement, and no staff members would need to be present.

“We know our visitors love this exhibit. In fact, their enthusiasm for it is why we’ve developed a plan to replace it. But we need their support in order to put that plan into motion. This is a unique opportunity to help us add a new slide that would delight a whole new generation of people.”

The Giant Slide has been a staple of Science Central since it opened in 1995, and officials say safety concerns caused the attraction to close back in March.

BACKGROUND: Science Central searching for new exhibits after closing Giant Slide, High Rail Bike

Officials say they would like to meet their $50,000 goal by Aug. 28, the day the slide will be removed.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.