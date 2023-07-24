SCAN to launch thousands of rubber ducks into St. Marys River for 35th annual Duck Race Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you head downtown Saturday, you may see a lot more ducks floating along the river. Weigand Construction and SCAN will host their 35th annual Duck Race at Promenade Park along the St. Marys River.

For just $5, you can sponsor a rubber duck for the race that will help SCAN’s mission to protect children and prepare parents in our community. You can purchase a duck here or on Saturday at the race. You can also call (260) 421-5000.

The more you buy, the better the deal. You can purchase one duck for $5, five ducks for $20, 30 ducks for $100 or 100 ducks for $300.

SCAN Donor Relations Director Morgan Galecki says they hope to hit at least 15,000 ducks this year.

In addition to the race, there will be food trucks, music and a kids zone. There will be free trolley rides from the University of St. Francis downtown parking lot across from the SCAN building to Promenade Park for the event from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to winners of the race.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.