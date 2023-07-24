SCAN to launch thousands of rubber ducks into St. Marys River for 35th annual Duck Race Saturday

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you head downtown Saturday, you may see a lot more ducks floating along the river. Weigand Construction and SCAN will host their 35th annual Duck Race at Promenade Park along the St. Marys River.

For just $5, you can sponsor a rubber duck for the race that will help SCAN’s mission to protect children and prepare parents in our community. You can purchase a duck here or on Saturday at the race. You can also call (260) 421-5000.

The more you buy, the better the deal. You can purchase one duck for $5, five ducks for $20, 30 ducks for $100 or 100 ducks for $300.

SCAN Donor Relations Director Morgan Galecki says they hope to hit at least 15,000 ducks this year.

In addition to the race, there will be food trucks, music and a kids zone. There will be free trolley rides from the University of St. Francis downtown parking lot across from the SCAN building to Promenade Park for the event from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded to winners of the race.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I Do Bridal Boutique' announced on Facebook Friday the shop was permanently closed.
Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcycle crash in Paulding County leaves one man dead Saturday
Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue
Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue

Latest News

Fort Wayne Pride will hold its annual festival at Headwaters Park this weekend.
26 years of Fort Wayne Pride: What you need to know for this year’s festival
Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer
Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer
Blessings in a Backpack Sock Drive
Blessings in a Backpack: Collect socks for 2500 FWCS students
The Summer Nights at the Embassy series just kicked off its eighth season. You can either sit...
Summer Nights at the Embassy kicks off eighth season