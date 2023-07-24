Orland man charged with sexual assault, animal cruelty following attack on girlfriend, dog

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Orland man after they say he assaulted his girlfriend and her dog which was trying to protect her.

Police say they were called to an Angola hospital on Sunday, July 23, for a reported sexual assault. They say the victim told officers that she was attacked by her live-in boyfriend in their home earlier that morning.

The woman told officers that 46-year-old Brandon Kevin Hicks of Orland was intoxicated when she says he battered, strangled, and sexually assaulted her.

During the attack, she says her dog tried to protect her and was allegedly struck by Hicks.

Police say Hicks was then arrested at the Orland home without incident later that evening. Hicks is currently being charged with rape, strangulation, domestic battery, and animal cruelty.

