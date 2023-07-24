Multi-vehicle crash snarls southbound I-69 traffic near Markle

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says southbound lanes of I-69 are restricted south of Markle as crews respond to a crash Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police tell us the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-69, between S.R. 124 and S.R. 5, around 1:30 p.m.

They say three semi trucks and a pick-up truck crashed, sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

They say the right southbound lane is blocked at this time.

