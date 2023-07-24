IDEM: Air quality alerts issued for Monday, Tuesday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Indiana (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for several northern Indiana counties for Monday and Tuesday as smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned to the area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says high particulate levels from the smoke are expected to lead to poor air quality on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25.

They say the air quality is expected to reach the “orange” status, explained below.

"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater...
"Think of the AQI as a yardstick that runs from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. For example, an AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality."(IDEM)

The AQAD has been issued for all cities in northeast Indiana, including Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. They say you can do the following to help:

  • Carpool or use public transportation.
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
  • Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
  • Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
  • Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

