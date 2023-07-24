Huntington couple says vandals destroyed, stole pride flag two separate times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Andrea and Jones Pinuela say they are new to their neighborhood in Huntington and that it has been quiet ever since they moved in. But the couple said they are tired after a weekend of vandalism.

It started on Friday when Jones Pinuela says the windows of his work van were shot out by a BB gun. Glass shards were left scattered all over the couple’s driveway and front yard.

But Andrea says that on Saturday the vandalism became more personal. At their Huntington home, she says they had a pride flag hanging for most of the month of June. It read “Everyone is welcome here.”

Saturday night, however, Pinuela says that someone had taken the family’s flag down, and tore it to shreds. “We should have the right to support whatever we want to support,” she said.

Undeterred, Andrea Pinuela says the couple decided to stay true to their values and hung up a replacement flag.

“We got a new one yesterday, and we put it all the way up there, and secured it, and made the post extra long,” she said.

But yet, that didn’t stop someone from vandalizing the flag sometime overnight Sunday. “The flag is gone again, and it’s just very frustrating.”

Pinuela says no matter what anyone’s opinions are, destroying property doesn’t take away her own freedom of expression.

“It’s okay if you don’t agree with me,” Andrea said. “I might not agree with you either, but we live in America and you’re supposed to have the freedom to speak about and support what you want to support.”

The couple says they’ll show that support again and have already ordered a new flag. This time, the flag will be placed in the line of sight of a doorbell camera.

