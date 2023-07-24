Huntertown Family Park to open pickleball court Wednesday

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Pickleball lovers, rejoice.

Officials with the Huntertown Family Park have announced the grand opening day for its new pickleball court.

They say they will hold a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Park officials say court hours will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., seven days a week unless camps or tournaments happen.

They also recommend that players use the Teamreach app and use the group code HTOWNPB to keep up with any activities.

