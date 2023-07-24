Crash blocks southbound I-69 traffic near Markle

Southbound lanes of I-69 are closed between S.R. 124 and S.R. 5 as crews respond to a crash on July 24.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says southbound lanes of I-69 are closed south of Markle as crews respond to a crash Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police tell us a crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-69, between S.R. 124 and S.R. 5, around 1:30 p.m.

They say all southbound lanes will be blocked for the next several hours. No further details have been provided at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

