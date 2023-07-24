Brides scrambling for answers following a bridal boutique closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Soon-to-be brides are stressed and are trying to scramble after a bridal shop closed last week abruptly.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office tells 21 Alive News they’ve received more than 15 complaints about I Do Bridal Boutique. This comes days after many brides learned their dream dresses were just that, dreams.

Our Emilia Miles talked with four brides Monday about their experiences with the bridal boutique. Kirsten Prices whose wedding is for early November, Amber Pape’s wedding is slated for early October, Kendal McSorley’s wedding is set for early November and get this, Naomi Hutchinson’s wedding will take place for the second week in August. They all went through I Do Bridal Boutique.

The boutique made a post on Facebook Friday.

At the end of the day, these brides want answers and peace of mind before their big day.

