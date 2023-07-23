TinCaps carry early lead to 6-4 win over Captains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Outfielder Lucas Dunn drove a two-run homer in the first inning, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps never trailed in a 6-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga fired five innings of scoreless ball.

The TinCaps host a series finale against the Captains at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

