Motorcycle crash in Paulding County leaves one man dead Saturday

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident(MGN)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One man is dead Saturday night following a motorcycle crash in Paulding County.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on CR179 south of SR637 in Paulding County, Auglaize Township. Police say it happened around 7:07 p.m.

According to police, a Harley Davidson was traveling on northbound on CR179 when the victim ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After notifying the family, police say the victim is 25-year-old Eathon Michael Miller of Ney. Police say he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I Do Bridal Boutique' announced on Facebook Friday the shop was permanently closed.
Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
Storm damage in Ohio City on Thursday, July 20.
NWS: Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire
New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

Latest News

Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
'I Do Bridal Boutique' announced on Facebook Friday the shop was permanently closed.
Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
21Alive AM Forecast 07/22/23
Flint City Bucks vs. Fort Wayne FC USL2 Playoffs 7/21/23