Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The shooting took place at the 5000 Block of Hoagland Avenue, south of downtown Fort Wayne.

FWPD says they received a 911 call about the shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they located a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later identified in life-threatening condition.

The FWPD Homicide team is now processing the scene for details. If you know information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story.

