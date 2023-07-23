Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue

Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue
Fort Wayne shooting investigation on Hoagland Avenue(WPTA)
By Samantha Condra
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The shooting took place at the 5000 Block of Hoagland Avenue, south of downtown Fort Wayne.

FWPD says they received a 911 call about the shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they located a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later identified in life-threatening condition.

The FWPD Homicide team is now processing the scene for details. If you know information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'I Do Bridal Boutique' announced on Facebook Friday the shop was permanently closed.
Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure
Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
17-year-old Mary Webb has been playing guitar for seven years, so she knew a trip to Sweetwater...
Make-A-Wish teen gets her wish granted with special trip to Sweetwater
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A record-breaking catch was reportedly made at this year's Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Angler hooks massive 1,000-pound tiger shark

Latest News

Carroll, Adams Central eye run back to state
Fort Wayne TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga allowed zero runs in five innings on...
TinCaps carry early lead to 6-4 win over Captains
TinCaps win 6-4 over Captains
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle accident
Motorcycle crash in Paulding County leaves one man dead Saturday