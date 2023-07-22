Make-A-Wish teen gets her wish granted with special trip to Sweetwater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With drumsticks in hand, and a new instrument around every turn, 17-year-old Mary Webb had a Friday she’ll always remember.

The Make-A-Wish teen, who lives in Georgia, was just beginning her freshman year of high school when doctors discovered she had two tumors on her brain. She has made a strong recovery and will start her senior year this fall.

Webb says she struggled to figure out what she wanted her one wish to be. But after living with a passion for music, Webb wanted the chance to meet popular YouTube drummer, Casey Cooper.

“When I got the email it was like, yes! yes!” Cooper said. “Let’s see how awesome we can make it.”

By the smile on Webb’s face, it is safe to say her trip to Sweetwater in Fort Wayne was far from just awesome. She got to spend the day playing every instrument imaginable, a private photoshoot with Cooper, and even some gifts.

The team at Sweetwater gifted Webb a new video kit, including lights and camera mounts, so she can make her own videos at home. But above the rest, she took home a brand new drum kit to continue her passion for playing the drums.

