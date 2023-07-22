Make-A-Wish teen gets her wish granted with special trip to Sweetwater

17-year-old Mary Webb has been playing guitar for seven years, so she knew a trip to Sweetwater in Fort Wayne would be the perfect way to spend her wish.
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With drumsticks in hand, and a new instrument around every turn, 17-year-old Mary Webb had a Friday she’ll always remember.

The Make-A-Wish teen, who lives in Georgia, was just beginning her freshman year of high school when doctors discovered she had two tumors on her brain. She has made a strong recovery and will start her senior year this fall.

Webb says she struggled to figure out what she wanted her one wish to be. But after living with a passion for music, Webb wanted the chance to meet popular YouTube drummer, Casey Cooper.

“When I got the email it was like, yes! yes!” Cooper said. “Let’s see how awesome we can make it.”

By the smile on Webb’s face, it is safe to say her trip to Sweetwater in Fort Wayne was far from just awesome. She got to spend the day playing every instrument imaginable, a private photoshoot with Cooper, and even some gifts.

The team at Sweetwater gifted Webb a new video kit, including lights and camera mounts, so she can make her own videos at home. But above the rest, she took home a brand new drum kit to continue her passion for playing the drums.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
Storm damage in Ohio City on Thursday, July 20.
NWS: Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Nine escape late night house fire
New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire
New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

Latest News

Flint City Bucks vs. Fort Wayne FC USL2 Playoffs 7/21/23
Make-A-Wish teen gets her wish granted with special trip to Sweetwater
Fans feel nostalgic at TinCaps “90s Night”
Fans feel nostalgic at TinCaps “90s Night”
Fans feel nostalgic at TinCaps “90s Night”