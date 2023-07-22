Fort Wayne brides frantic after local bridal boutique announces closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A closing of a local bridal store has many brides wondering if they will have their dress for the big day.

Brides, bridesmaids, and their families flocked to ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’ off of Coldwater Road, Saturday. This after the shop posted they were closing on social media Friday. With weddings weeks away, brides tell 21Alive News they want someone to be held accountable.

A post on social media alerted brides the shop was closed. (I Do Bridal Boutique's Facebook)

“You wait your whole life to get married and you pick your dream dress and then it’s just ripped out from under you,” bride Amber Pape said. “It’s not right.”

Amber Pape’s wedding is in October but she may never wear her dream dress after the shop she purchased it in closed. She and her matron of honor went to the boutique Saturday looking for their dresses.

Pape says she picked out her dream dress and bridesmaid dresses in November 2022.

“It was the best day,” Pape said. “We had champagne I tried on a bunch of dressed some I knew I’d never wear but it was just a fun day.”

Pape says the shop told her the dress would be delivered in 4 to 6 months. She says she put down the deposit, then in March made the final payment. In July, she says the shop said it was on the way.

But then on Friday, she received the news she had never dreamed of. There it was right on the shop’s Facebook page, they are now closed.

“I was bawling my eyes out,” Pape said.

Saturday brides and their families showed up with their invoices in hand to a locked shop struggling to get in touch with anyone from the shop. One showed 21Alive that her email is bouncing back.

For hours brides stood outside the shop sharing their stories and invoices. Some brides’ weddings are just weeks away. One bride told 21Alive News she could see her dress hanging on the rack.

As for Pape, she is now scabbing to find a wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses after she says she already paid thousands of dollars. She says all she wants is the dresses.

“You see all these other women that are going through the same thing that I am going through, and some have even a shorter time trying to find another dress,” Pape said. “It’s not fair.”

21Alive has reached out to the owner of the bridal shop and has not heard back. Around 11 a.m. Saturday the boutique shared a new post asking brides to contact a new number

A new post asks brides to contact a bridal shop in Fishers, Indiana. ('I Do Bridal Boutique' Facebook)

That number goes to a bridal shop in Fishers called Sophia’s Bridal and Tux.

21Alive reached out to the shop and a representative said that they have been flooded with calls and were unaware of the post until brides started calling. The shop says they are working with the designers who tell them that ‘I Do Bridal Boutique’ has not paid for the dresses. The representative says they will be doing their best to help the brides.

