Fans feel nostalgic at TinCaps “90s Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Not many things can make a store completely packed in just a matter of moments.

At Parkview Field Friday night, some fans scanned their way in for more than just the game. They were hoping to get some fresh gear and try to relive some nostalgic moments, as the TinCaps, for night, became the Wizards once again.

For some fans, their connection to the team goes back to the very beginning.

“My brother and I went to the first inaugural game out at the stadium at Coliseum Boulevard by City Utilities Park,” Mark Hesterman said.

Hesterman came to Friday’s game in the shirt he bought at that first game back in 1993.

Even though it was 30 years ago, Hesterman’s memory of that day was as good as the day he described.

“It was a great afternoon, it was a weekday afternoon, and they had a full crowd,” Hesterman said.

His love for the Wizards went beyond just baseball, as Wizards games were a way for him to spend time with his brother.

“We were always baseball fans,” Hesterman said. “Our dad was a Detroit Tigers fan and listened to the Tigers on the radio and my brother was too.”

Of course, the team moved to Parkview Field and became the TinCaps in 2009.

While Hesterman wasn’t a big fan of the change, it’s something, like baseball, he’s grown to love over the years.

“Once you get down here and you get into this stadium and you look out at the little Fort Wayne skyline, it makes it look like a big city and it’s an exciting place to have ball games, so I got over that very quickly,” Hesterman said. “It’s great to be here and always have some pretty good crowds.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.