Severe weather cuts power to thousands in Fort Wayne area

One Tree Uprooted in the Sycamore Hills Neighborhood
One Tree Uprooted in the Sycamore Hills Neighborhood
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Powerful weather moved through the area Thursday evening, knocking out power to thousands of people.

Indiana Michigan Power staff reported 6,900 people in Fort Wayne without power as of 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Several hundred people lost power in Avilla. There was no immediate timeline for power restoration, through crews were said to be assessing the damage.

Shortly after the storms rolled through just after 5:00 p.m., reports of downed power lines and trees began coming in. Some neighborhoods saw minor to moderate street flooding. The National Weather Service issued a brief tornado warning for a relatively small area east of US-27 toward Monroeville. Neighbors in south Fort Wayne reported upwards of three inches of rain in their rain gauges. Others near Waynedale reported downed trees and tangled power lines.

Caption

21Alive anticipates another power outage update later in the evening. We will update on social media and during our broadcast and live stream at 11:00 p.m.

