Nine escape late night house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Nine people escaped a late-night house fire southwest of downtown.

Fire officials say they were called to a fire at a home in the 700 block of Cottage Avenue a little after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They said they found smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Fire crews found the fire on the second floor and extinguished it in under 20 minutes.

All nine people inside the home were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

