New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

Fire investigators are looking into whether or not a lightning strike caused a New Haven home...
Fire investigators are looking into whether or not a lightning strike caused a New Haven home to go up in flames on Thursday, July 20.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A New Haven man says his neighbor’s warning helped prevent further tragedy in a house fire Thursday evening.

A neighbor told 21Alive they heard a “loud boom” and rushed over to tell the homeowners that their house, off of Moeller Road, was on fire.

East Central Fire & EMS officials tell us the fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. They say when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and called for extra crews from Fort Wayne.

The homeowner tells us he was inside with his wife, her sister, and two grandchildren when the fire started. He says thanks to his neighbor’s help, they were all able to exit safely. However, they tell us they are mourning the loss of their dog who was in the garage.

Another neighbor who was outside when the fire started tells us they saw a bolt of lightning hit the home. Fire officials tell us they are currently investigating that possibility.

Fire officials shared a message on Facebook, thanking their staff, volunteers, and mutual aid partners for their help.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to hold fundraiser Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary have announced a “roaring” fundraiser event for Saturday.

21Country

21Country: “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Ellen England’s parents have been gone for many years, but they still talk to her whenever she wants to listen.

Latest News

Weather

Storm damage in Ohio City on Thursday, July 20.

NWS: Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Officials say one person was killed in Thursday evening’s severe storms in Van Wert County.

News

Fort Wayne Pride will hold its annual festival at Headwaters Park this weekend.

26 years of Fort Wayne Pride: What you need to know for this year’s festival

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne Pride will host its annual festival event at Headwaters Park Friday and Saturday. This is the 26th year the event has been held.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Staff at Science Central in Fort Wayne are winding down summer STEM Camps and have a few spots open for the final week, but that’s not all that’s going on at the popular downtown attraction.

News

I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with I&M released a final update concerning customers whose power went out from Thursday’s storms.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Newest Faces of the Fort mural project celebrated by city leaders

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 4