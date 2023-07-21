New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A New Haven man says his neighbor’s warning helped prevent further tragedy in a house fire Thursday evening.

A neighbor told 21Alive they heard a “loud boom” and rushed over to tell the homeowners that their house, off of Moeller Road, was on fire.

East Central Fire & EMS officials tell us the fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. They say when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and called for extra crews from Fort Wayne.

The homeowner tells us he was inside with his wife, her sister, and two grandchildren when the fire started. He says thanks to his neighbor’s help, they were all able to exit safely. However, they tell us they are mourning the loss of their dog who was in the garage.

Another neighbor who was outside when the fire started tells us they saw a bolt of lightning hit the home. Fire officials tell us they are currently investigating that possibility.

Fire officials shared a message on Facebook, thanking their staff, volunteers, and mutual aid partners for their help.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.