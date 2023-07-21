Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Oppenheimer, is hitting theaters this weekend.

While the film won’t feature the professional relationship between Dr. Robert Oppenheimer and Indiana-native Melba Phillips, 21Alive’s John Wagner gives us a look at the life and legacy of the physicist from Pike County.

Watch the full story above.

