Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer

By John H.D. Wagner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Oppenheimer, is hitting theaters this weekend.

While the film won’t feature the professional relationship between Dr. Robert Oppenheimer and Indiana-native Melba Phillips, 21Alive’s John Wagner gives us a look at the life and legacy of the physicist from Pike County.

Watch the full story above.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
New single-family-for-rent neighborhood in Fort Wayne
New single-family-for-rent neighborhood in Fort Wayne
Police respond to armed robbery at gas station on city’s northeast side
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
The primary storm threats for today look to be strong winds and hail, but an isolated tornado...
Spotty severe storm risk Thursday

Latest News

One Tree Uprooted in the Sycamore Hills Neighborhood
Severe weather cuts power to thousands in Fort Wayne area
Storm Damage Across 21Country
Pictures of Storm Damage
Meet Melba: Indiana’s Connection to Oppenheimer
21Investigates ‘Build a bigger jail’: Vigo County Jail Officials advice to Allen County