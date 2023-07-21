Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

By Linda Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at Science Central in Fort Wayne are winding down summer STEM Camps and have a few spots open for the final week, but that’s not all that’s going on at the popular downtown attraction.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson paid a visit and learned about several new permanent exhibits and about groundbreaking that will soon take place for an exciting new addition!

