I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with I&M released a final update Friday morning concerning customers whose power went out from Thursday’s storms.

Officials say crews have restored power to “more than 95% of customers affected by Thursday’s storms.”

BACKGROUND: I&M expects the bulk of power restoration on Friday after severe weather cuts power to thousands

They say power is restored for all Elkhart area customers, and three customers in Avilla and about 625 customers in the Fort Wayne area are still without power.

Officials say crews have to replace several broken poles, and also say they expect remaining customers in Fort Wayne will have power restored by 3 p.m. today.

Click to view the I&M Outage Map.

