GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old Elkhart woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 6-month-old daughter earlier this month.

**GRAPHIC WARNING: Some details in this story are deeply disturbing**

First responders were called just after 7:45 p.m. on July 7 to an apartment in the 300 block of Middlebury Street. There, they found the 6-month-old baby unconscious and not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital, where she died the following day.

Investigators from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit saw numerous visible injuries on the baby girl’s body. The baby’s cause of death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

The mother of the baby, identified as Alauraeve Allen, initially told investigators that she had left the baby in the care of friends earlier this month. After returning home, she said the baby vomited on her, so she took a long bath. Upon finishing, she was told her baby was not breathing, so she called 911.

However, when Allen was interviewed again this week, she told investigators she had been angry with the baby back on July 6 and shook her. She told investigators the baby appeared to be cold after the shaking event and began vomiting, but she did not take her to get any medical treatment.

Allen allegedly admitted to injuring her baby on previous occasions after striking her. She also told them she had previously researched “shaken baby syndrome” and understood that a possible consequence of shaking an infant is death.

Allen was arrested on suspicion of murder and neglect of a dependent. She is being held in the Elkhart County Jail without bond until her initial hearing on Aug. 3. Formal charges are expected to be filed by the first of next week.

This is not the first time Allen is accused of putting a child in harm’s way. She also faces two felony neglect of a dependent charges filed earlier this month.

Court documents in that case say Allen put children in a situation that endangered their life or health. Officers who investigated the incident say another child was molesting a toddler in Allen’s care.

Allen is accused of knowing about the molestation, but not reporting it or taking efforts to prevent it from happening again.

Allen’s initial hearing in that case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

The investigation into the death of Allen’s daughter is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

Alauraeve Allen
Alauraeve Allen(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Fire investigators are looking into whether or not a lightning strike caused a New Haven home...

New Haven man credits neighbor for saving his family, alerting them to house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A New Haven man says his neighbor’s warning helped prevent further tragedy in a house fire Thursday evening.

News

I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to hold fundraiser Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary have announced a “roaring” fundraiser event for Saturday.

21Country

21Country: “Army Guy, Red Cross Gal”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Ellen England’s parents have been gone for many years, but they still talk to her whenever she wants to listen.

Weather

Storm damage in Ohio City on Thursday, July 20.

NWS: Elderly woman killed in severe storms Thursday in Van Wert County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Officials say one person was killed in Thursday evening’s severe storms in Van Wert County.

News

Fort Wayne Pride will hold its annual festival at Headwaters Park this weekend.

26 years of Fort Wayne Pride: What you need to know for this year’s festival

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne Pride will host its annual festival event at Headwaters Park Friday and Saturday. This is the 26th year the event has been held.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Staff at Science Central in Fort Wayne are winding down summer STEM Camps and have a few spots open for the final week, but that’s not all that’s going on at the popular downtown attraction.

News

I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with I&M released a final update concerning customers whose power went out from Thursday’s storms.