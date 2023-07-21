GRAPHIC: Elkhart mother arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old Elkhart woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 6-month-old daughter earlier this month.

**GRAPHIC WARNING: Some details in this story are deeply disturbing**

First responders were called just after 7:45 p.m. on July 7 to an apartment in the 300 block of Middlebury Street. There, they found the 6-month-old baby unconscious and not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital, where she died the following day.

Investigators from the Elkhart County Homicide Unit saw numerous visible injuries on the baby girl’s body. The baby’s cause of death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed.

The mother of the baby, identified as Alauraeve Allen, initially told investigators that she had left the baby in the care of friends earlier this month. After returning home, she said the baby vomited on her, so she took a long bath. Upon finishing, she was told her baby was not breathing, so she called 911.

However, when Allen was interviewed again this week, she told investigators she had been angry with the baby back on July 6 and shook her. She told investigators the baby appeared to be cold after the shaking event and began vomiting, but she did not take her to get any medical treatment.

Allen allegedly admitted to injuring her baby on previous occasions after striking her. She also told them she had previously researched “shaken baby syndrome” and understood that a possible consequence of shaking an infant is death.

Allen was arrested on suspicion of murder and neglect of a dependent. She is being held in the Elkhart County Jail without bond until her initial hearing on Aug. 3. Formal charges are expected to be filed by the first of next week.

This is not the first time Allen is accused of putting a child in harm’s way. She also faces two felony neglect of a dependent charges filed earlier this month.

Court documents in that case say Allen put children in a situation that endangered their life or health. Officers who investigated the incident say another child was molesting a toddler in Allen’s care.

Allen is accused of knowing about the molestation, but not reporting it or taking efforts to prevent it from happening again.

Allen’s initial hearing in that case is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

The investigation into the death of Allen’s daughter is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.

Alauraeve Allen (Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

