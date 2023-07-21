Community Clean-Up Day to be held on city’s southeast side Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nonprofit and volunteers are coming together to clean up neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side.

Officials with Masterson Humanity say they will host a community cleanup day beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

They say they will do the cleanup in the areas of Pontiac to Oxford Streets and from Anthony to Hanna Streets.

Organizers say it is free of cost, and all materials will be provided.

Officials say they will be collecting televisions, tires, and fully-covered beds.

Lunch will be served at noon at the corner of Pontiac and Lillie Streets.

