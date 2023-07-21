Community Clean-Up Day to be held on city’s southeast side Saturday

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nonprofit and volunteers are coming together to clean up neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side.

Officials with Masterson Humanity say they will host a community cleanup day beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

They say they will do the cleanup in the areas of Pontiac to Oxford Streets and from Anthony to Hanna Streets.

Organizers say it is free of cost, and all materials will be provided.

Officials say they will be collecting televisions, tires, and fully-covered beds.

Lunch will be served at noon at the corner of Pontiac and Lillie Streets.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
Severe weather threat ends, cooler and less humid conditions Friday
New single-family-for-rent neighborhood in Fort Wayne
New single-family-for-rent neighborhood in Fort Wayne
The primary storm threats for today look to be strong winds and hail, but an isolated tornado...
Spotty severe storm risk Thursday
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More
Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More
I&M: 95% of power restored after Thursday storms
Linda Likes It: Science Central STEM Camps and More
Newest Faces of the Fort mural project celebrated by city leaders
Allen County coroner rules county inmate’s May death an overdose