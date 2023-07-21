Black Pine Animal Sanctuary to hold fundraiser Saturday

ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary have announced a “roaring” fundraiser event for Saturday.

Organizers posted to the sanctuary’s social media page the “Roaring on the Roads” fundraiser will be held at Hopewell Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Officials say the fundraiser is a benefit motorcycle ride that will be hosted by Resurgence MC.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., it is $15 per person, and officials say a silent auction, raffle, and food trucks will be at the event.

Click here for more information on the event and food trucks.

