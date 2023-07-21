26 years of Fort Wayne Pride: What you need to know for this year’s festival

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Pride will host its annual festival event at Headwaters Park Friday and Saturday. This is the 26th year the event has been held.

Fort Wayne Pride will take place in both Headwaters Park East and West from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday. The festivities will continue Saturday from noon to midnight. The Pride March will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Headwaters Park.

The festival will include a resource fair and vendor market with a variety of local businesses and nonprofit organizations, live entertainment, food and a beer tent and a drag show.

Children ages 5 and under are required to leave the festival after 8 p.m.

More details can be found here.

