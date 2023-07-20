Summer Nights at the Embassy kicks off eighth season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Summer Nights at the Embassy music series just kicked off its eighth season.

The music and entertainment series is held every Wednesday evening from 5:30 until 9 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Organizers say attendees can enjoy music by local bands in a two-level ballroom while enjoying food and drinks.

Officials say people are starting to show up every night of the series.

It’s just a way of the community showing ongoing support of the “Embassy Presents” programming. We have been really changing our focus from a rental house to a presenting house, and this is just a long-time series that happens every summer, and people look forward to every year. If people want to get away from the music a little bit then they go up to the rooftop patio. We still pipe in the music up there, but it’s a spectacular skyline view of downtown Fort Wayne and beyond.

You can buy a ticket on the Embassy Theatre’s website or purchase one when you come to the events. The Summer Nights at the Embassy series will run through Aug. 30.

