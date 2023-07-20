Summer Nights at the Embassy kicks off eighth season
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Summer Nights at the Embassy music series just kicked off its eighth season.
The music and entertainment series is held every Wednesday evening from 5:30 until 9 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m.
Organizers say attendees can enjoy music by local bands in a two-level ballroom while enjoying food and drinks.
Officials say people are starting to show up every night of the series.
You can buy a ticket on the Embassy Theatre’s website or purchase one when you come to the events. The Summer Nights at the Embassy series will run through Aug. 30.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.