Rise in cocoa prices may impact how much you pay for sweets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At Kilwins in Fort Wayne, some treats are too irresistible to pass up on. But what you pay at the counter may be a bit more than usual.

The reason? The production of cocoa is lower than expected.

“Because the crops are a little bit shorter in volume, prices go up,” Paul Marinko said.

Owner Paul Marinko says Kilwins gets their supply of cocoa from West Africa, a region struggling with crop yields because of bad weather. Now, it’s making an impact in Fort Wayne.

The cost of cocoa hit about $3,400 per metric ton on Wednesday.

Marinko says the last time cocoa reached such high prices was in 2016. Because of that, his business is paying between 16-20% more.

He says it’s been a challenge to keep prices fair for customers.

“We try to use a balance and, of course, prices will tend to go up slightly,” Marinko said. “But we try to keep that in check and balance with what the market will bear and what is good for people that are going out to have a good time.”

While some things may be out of their control, Marinko says they’ve learned there’s one thing they can control to keep customers coming back.

“Its kind of is our thing to do what we can to make it a really great experience for people when they come to Kilwins,” Marinko said.”

Marinko isn’t sure when the cocoa shortage will end. He thinks it will continue to impact Kilwins through 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.