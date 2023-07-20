Rise in cocoa prices may impact how much you pay for sweets

By Alex Null
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - At Kilwins in Fort Wayne, some treats are too irresistible to pass up on. But what you pay at the counter may be a bit more than usual.

The reason? The production of cocoa is lower than expected.

“Because the crops are a little bit shorter in volume, prices go up,” Paul Marinko said.

Owner Paul Marinko says Kilwins gets their supply of cocoa from West Africa, a region struggling with crop yields because of bad weather. Now, it’s making an impact in Fort Wayne.

The cost of cocoa hit about $3,400 per metric ton on Wednesday.

Marinko says the last time cocoa reached such high prices was in 2016. Because of that, his business is paying between 16-20% more.

He says it’s been a challenge to keep prices fair for customers.

“We try to use a balance and, of course, prices will tend to go up slightly,” Marinko said. “But we try to keep that in check and balance with what the market will bear and what is good for people that are going out to have a good time.”

While some things may be out of their control, Marinko says they’ve learned there’s one thing they can control to keep customers coming back.

“Its kind of is our thing to do what we can to make it a really great experience for people when they come to Kilwins,” Marinko said.”

Marinko isn’t sure when the cocoa shortage will end. He thinks it will continue to impact Kilwins through 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
Police respond to armed robbery at gas station on city’s northeast side
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes
INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...
Driver of mowing tractor in critical condition following crash with semi near Auburn
One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April

Latest News

The duo got the trip of a lifetime to California where they won the 2023 Big Brothers Big...
Big and Little Sister of the year from Northeast Indiana
Rise in cocoa prices may impact how much you pay for sweets
Rise in cocoa prices may impact how much you pay for sweets
21INVESTIGATES: SACS superintendent addresses debate over plan to combat racism
21INVESTIGATES: SACS superintendent addresses debate over plan to combat racism