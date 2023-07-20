Newest Faces of the Fort mural project celebrated by city leaders

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the newest art project in Fort Wayne.

Joined by Mayor Henry, the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, and other officials, the Faces of the Fort mural project held a dedication ceremony Thursday morning at the Edsall House Apartments lot on West Berry Street.

The murals presented at the ceremony were of Monica Wehrle and Harriet A. Miller, both local social justice advocates, including the 2014 ACLU lawsuit that pushed for marriage equality in Indiana.

Officials say the artist behind the mural is Lyndy Bazile and funds from the FWPAC were used for this mural.

Officials say Faces of the Fort is a public art initiative launched in 2021 designed to share the faces and stories of the local community and elevate civil rights and social justice stories of past and present residents.

This is the newest mural, with some others located in various parts of the city, with one on West Jefferson Boulevard, and one on Bluffton Road.

