Michigan man dead after police chase to South Bend

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating an hours-long chase and officer-involved shooting in South Bend yesterday night.

Police say a pursuit started in Niles, Michigan, and ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a police car.

Police also say shots were fired after the suspect got out of the car and tried to run. It is unclear whether the police or the suspect fired first.

They say the suspect ran into a wooded area near a river, and police say the person was found dead at the bottom of an embankment near the river shortly after.

Michigan State Police have yet to share details about the initial traffic stop.

