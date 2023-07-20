Cops Cycle for Survivors

Officers made a stop in Decatur at the location where Indiana State Trooper Corey Elson was shot and killed.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors stopped in Decatur today.

Riders, who are police officers, started their journey on July 10th at the Indiana State Capitol.

The ride pays respects to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement.

While in Decatur they paid their respects to Indiana State Trooper Cory Elson who was shot and killed in the line of duty and Decatur officer Jerry Wyss who died in a crash as he was headed to an investigation.

