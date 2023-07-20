Collaborative aims to be catalyst for positive change in African American community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry and City leaders announced a partnership with local pastors called the Ubuntu Collaborative this afternoon that aims to further address the needs and challenges of the African American community.

Ubuntu means, “I am because we are”, leaders say. Pastor Anthony Payton from Come as You Are Community Church says, the group hopes the collaboration will be a catalyst for positive change within the African American community leaving behind transformed lives and thriving neighborhoods.

The focus of the group will include mentoring, building connections, and support by using the experience of the pastors who will be a part of the collaborative.

The group hopes the collaboration will reignite the community’s history of advocacy and collective impact from the generations of African American pastors that came before.

Leaders say the collaboration is designed to be another layer to add to Fort Wayne UNITED, United Front, and programs under the Fort Wayne UNITED umbrella.

